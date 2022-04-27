Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Texas Instruments: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Texas Instruments TXN and lower its price target from $190.00 to $175.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments are trading up 0.66% over the last 24 hours, at $169.56 per share.

A move to $175.00 would account for a 3.21% increase from the current share price.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

