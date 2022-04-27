Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Universal Health Services: Here's What You Need To Know

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Universal Health Services UHS and lower its price target from $150.00 to $135.00.

Shares of Universal Health Services are trading down 0.72% over the last 24 hours, at $124.42 per share.

A move to $135.00 would account for a 8.5% increase from the current share price.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.