SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Rating for Exact Sciences: Here's What You Need To Know

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Exact Sciences EXAS and lower its price target from $130.00 to $95.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences are trading up 7.86% over the last 24 hours, at $63.24 per share.

A move to $95.00 would account for a 50.22% increase from the current share price.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in multi-cancer liquid biopsy cancer screening.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

