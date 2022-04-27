Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Invesco: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Invesco IVZ and lower its price target from $25.00 to $23.00.

Shares of Invesco are trading down 1.26% over the last 24 hours, at $18.79 per share.

A move to $23.00 would account for a 22.41% increase from the current share price.

About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (69% of managed assets) and institutional (31%) clients. At the end of March 2022, the firm had $1.556 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (50% of AUM), balanced (5%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (14%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 33% of Invesco's total AUM, including 55% of the company's equity operations and 13% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside the U.S., with close to one third of its AUM sourced from Canada (2%), the U.K. (4%), continental Europe (11%), and Asia (15%).

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.