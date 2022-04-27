HSBC Upgrades Schlumberger: Here's What You Need To Know

HSBC upgraded its rating of Schlumberger SLB to Buy with a price target of $44.20, changing its price target from $40.60 to $44.20.

Shares of Schlumberger are trading up 1.01% over the last 24 hours, at $39.94 per share.

A move to $44.20 would account for a 10.67% increase from the current share price.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and Cameron. It is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Efforts on this front are most visible via the Schlumberger Production Management business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.