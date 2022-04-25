What To Know About Morgan Stanley's Downgrade of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY to Equal-Weight with a price target of $178.00, changing its price target from $210.00 to $178.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are trading down 4.47% over the last 24 hours, at $159.53 per share.

A move to $178.00 would account for a 11.58% increase from the current share price.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has four drugs on the market: Onpattro for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. The firm also has 12 clinical programs across the following therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Additionally, up-front fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

