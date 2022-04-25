Deutsche Bank Downgrades Kellogg: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating of Kellogg K to Hold with a price target of $73.00, changing its price target from $74.00 to $73.00.

Shares of Kellogg are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $68.32 per share.

A move to $73.00 would account for a 6.85% increase from the current share price.

About Kellogg

Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its offerings are manufactured in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The firm added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012. Sales outside its home turf account for around 40% of Kellogg's consolidated sales base.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.