RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for Columbia Banking System: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of Columbia Banking System COLB and raise its price target from $35.00 to $36.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System are trading down 0.1% over the last 24 hours, at $31.36 per share.

A move to $36.00 would account for a 14.8% increase from the current share price.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The bank has historically grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's strategy s to provide our customers with the financial sophistication and product depth of a regional banking company. Its loan portfolio is diversified but primarily concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial business loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.