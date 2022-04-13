DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Rating for Donnelley Financial Solns, Lowers Price Target To $35

DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN and lower its price target from $37.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solns are trading up 1.04% over the last 24 hours, at $30.96 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 13.05% increase from the current share price.

About Donnelley Financial Solns

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a global risk and compliance solutions company. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. The company operates in two segments: Capital markets and Investment Companies. Both of these segments are further classified into Software Solutions and Compliance & Communications Management. Its geographical segments are the United States( US), Europe, Asia, Canada, and others, of which the US accounts for the vast majority of its total revenue.

