Roth Capital Downgrades Rating to Neutral for Hecla Mining, Raises Price Target To $6

Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Hecla Mining HL to Neutral with a price target of $6.50, changing its price target from $6.25 to $6.50.

Shares of Hecla Mining are trading up 2.87% over the last 24 hours, at $7.17 per share.

A move to $6.50 would account for a 9.34% decrease from the current share price.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, the San Sebastian unit, and the Nevada Operations unit.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.