Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Custom Truck One Source, Raises Price Target To $11

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Custom Truck One Source CTOS and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source are trading up 5.34% over the last 24 hours, at $8.28 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 32.85% increase from the current share price.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.