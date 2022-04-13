Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Hayward Holdings, Lowers Price Target To $23

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Hayward Holdings HAYW and lower its price target from $27.00 to $23.00.

Shares of Hayward Holdings are trading up 3.28% over the last 24 hours, at $17.34 per share.

A move to $23.00 would account for a 32.64% increase from the current share price.

About Hayward Holdings

Hayward Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The products are offered under various brands namely AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin and others.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.