Loop Capital Maintains Buy Rating for Avery Dennison, Lowers Price Target To $202

Loop Capital has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Avery Dennison AVY and lower its price target from $209.00 to $202.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison are trading down 0.78% over the last 24 hours, at $172.15 per share.

A move to $202.00 would account for a 17.34% increase from the current share price.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.