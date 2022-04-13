Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Intercontinental Exchange, Raises Price Target To $147

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Intercontinental Exchange ICE and raise its price target from $145.00 to $147.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange are trading up 0.7% over the last 24 hours, at $125.71 per share.

A move to $147.00 would account for a 16.94% increase from the current share price.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 55% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (18% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (27% of net revenue).

