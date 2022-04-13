B. Riley Securities Downgrades Rating to Neutral for Bicycle Therapeutics, Lowers Price Target To $33

B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating of Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC to Neutral with a price target of $33.00, changing its price target from $62.00 to $33.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics are trading down 5.7% over the last 24 hours, at $23.48 per share.

A move to $33.00 would account for a 40.55% increase from the current share price.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops which stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

