BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for C4 Therapeutics, Lowers Price Target To $20

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of C4 Therapeutics CCCC and lower its price target from $57.00 to $20.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics are trading down 20.49% over the last 24 hours, at $9.00 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 122.22 increase% shift from the current share price.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to eliminate disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.

