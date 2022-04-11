RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for CoStar Gr, Raises Price Target To $65

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of CoStar Gr CSGP and raise its price target from $60.00 to $65.00.

Shares of CoStar Gr are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $63.98 per share.

A move to $65.00 would account for a 1.59 increase% shift from the current share price.

About CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, LandsofAmerica, and so on with more than 75% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.