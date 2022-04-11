Stifel Upgrades Rating to Buy for Photronics, Raises Price Target To $21

Stifel upgraded its rating of Photronics PLAB to Buy with a price target of $21.00, changing its price target from $19.00 to $21.00.

Shares of Photronics are trading up 4.48% over the last 24 hours, at $15.16 per share.

A move to $21.00 would account for a 38.52 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Photronics

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits that are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.

