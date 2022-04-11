Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for AT&T, Lowers Price Target To $24

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of AT&T T and lower its price target from $30.00 to $24.00.

Shares of AT&T are trading down 19.18% over the last 24 hours, at $19.51 per share.

A move to $24.00 would account for a 23.01 increase% shift from the current share price.

About AT&T

Wireless is AT&T's largest business,contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 66 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. AT&T plans to spin Warner off and merge it with Discovery to create a new stand-alone media firm. The firm recently sold a 30% stake in its traditional television business, which serves 15 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward. Fixed-line telecom services provided to businesses and consumers account for about 20% of revenue, serving about 15 million broadband customers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.