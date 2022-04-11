Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Lowers Price Target To $16

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX and lower its price target from $20.00 to $16.00.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals are trading down 1.62% over the last 24 hours, at $10.94 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 46.25 increase% shift from the current share price.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases. Biocryst's research is based on multiple scientific disciplines like biology, computer modeling, and medicinal chemistry. Its products and candidates target the following therapeutic areas: acute uncomplicated influenza; uncomplicated seasonal influenza; hereditary angioedema; filoviruses, including the Ebola and Marburg viruses; and oncology.

