Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Ross Stores, Raises Price Target To $125

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Ross Stores ROST and raise its price target from $118.00 to $125.00.

Shares of Ross Stores are trading up 3.27% over the last 24 hours, at $100.01 per share.

A move to $125.00 would account for a 24.99 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,850 stores (at the end of fiscal 2020) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2020, 28% of sales came from home accents (including bed and bath), 23% from the ladies' department, 14% from each of men's and accessories, 12% from shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.