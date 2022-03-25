 Skip to main content

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intuitive Surgical
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intuitive Surgical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 4 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $335.55 with a high of $375.00 and a low of $300.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Intuitive Surgical over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.71% from the previous average price target of $344.89.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jan 2022Redburn PartnersDowngradesBuyNeutral

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

