Where SmartRent Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Where SmartRent Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SmartRent. The company has an average price target of $10.36 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $6.80.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SmartRent over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 15.11% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SMRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2022Colliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SMRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

