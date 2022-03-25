 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For CuriosityStream
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 11:02am   Comments
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0
Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CuriosityStream has an average price target of $6.6 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $4.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated CuriosityStream over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 58.23% from the previous average price target of $15.80.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CURI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

