 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where APi Gr Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Where APi Gr Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, APi Gr (NYSE:APG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of APi Gr at $21.13, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated APi Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.29% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (APG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
BofA Sees 8% Upside In APi Group - Read Why
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2022
APi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program
APi Gr Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
APi Group Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Clocks 27% Revenue Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com