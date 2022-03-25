 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Axalta Coating Sys
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 10:01am   Comments
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Axalta Coating Sys

Within the last quarter, Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Axalta Coating Sys has an average price target of $29.75 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $26.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Axalta Coating Sys over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 11.64% from the previous average price target of $33.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Vertical ResearchDowngradesBuyHold

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

