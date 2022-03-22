 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Seagate Tech Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 3 0 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Seagate Tech Hldgs has an average price target of $113.0 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $101.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Seagate Tech Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.46% from the previous average price target of $106.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for STX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (STX)

NEM, GateToken Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Following US Ban On Russian Oil imports
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Where Seagate Tech Hldgs Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com