Expert Ratings For DTE Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Expert Ratings For DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $129.33 with a high of $133.00 and a low of $126.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated DTE Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.06% from the previous average price target of $129.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

