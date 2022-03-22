 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For PBF Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For PBF Energy

Within the last quarter, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PBF Energy has an average price target of $18.88 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $14.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated PBF Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 14.42% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PBF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PBF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

