Expert Ratings For Vertiv Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of Vertiv Holdings at $13.27, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Vertiv Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 44.26% from the previous average price target of $25.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

