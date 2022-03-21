 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Southwest Airlines Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Where Southwest Airlines Stands With Analysts

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Southwest Airlines has an average price target of $53.2 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $45.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Southwest Airlines over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 9.45% from the previous average price target of $58.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (LUV)

Why The Airline Stock Rebound Could Continue
American Airlines To Resume Alcohol Sales From Mid-April: WSJ
Jet Token Reserves NASDAQ Ticker "PJ"
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
Love Pharma Updates Terms For Acquisition Of Psychedelic Researcher Microdoz Therapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com