Where Targa Resources Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:00am   Comments
Where Targa Resources Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Targa Resources has an average price target of $75.8 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Targa Resources over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.47% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRGP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TRGP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

