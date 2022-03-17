 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America

Within the last quarter, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Packaging Corp of America has an average price target of $156.6 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $129.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Packaging Corp of America over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.86% from the previous average price target of $138.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PKG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSUpgradesSellNeutral
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PKG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

