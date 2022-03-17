 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fortive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fortive

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $77.5 versus the current price of Fortive at $60.54, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Fortive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.87% increase from the previous average price target of $82.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FTV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FTV)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
A Bearish Sign Appears On Fortive's Chart
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Expert Ratings For Fortive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com