Analyst Ratings For Nutrien
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Nutrien

Within the last quarter, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $95.8 versus the current price of Nutrien at $97.8, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Nutrien over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 17.98% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

