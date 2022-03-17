 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where GoodRx Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Where GoodRx Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 5 4 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GoodRx Holdings has an average price target of $28.54 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $17.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated GoodRx Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 29.53% increase from the previous average price target of $40.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GDRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GDRX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Here's How Much You Could Buy With These CEOs' And Other C-Level Executives' Yearly Compensation
TherapeuticsMD Shares Soars After VitaCare Divestiture In $150M Deal
Why TherapeuticsMD Shares Are Soaring Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com