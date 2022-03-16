 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Tenneco Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Where Tenneco Stands With Analysts

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $20.0 versus the current price of Tenneco at $17.95, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Tenneco over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 26.98% from the previous average price target of $15.75.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (TEN)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenneco
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Standard General Acquires Tegna For $8.6 billion Or $24 Per Share In Cash
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com