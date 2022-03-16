 Skip to main content

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BridgeBio Pharma
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $23.17 versus the current price of BridgeBio Pharma at $9.09, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated BridgeBio Pharma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 43.94% increase from the previous average price target of $41.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BBIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BBIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

