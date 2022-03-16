 Skip to main content

Where Starbucks Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 7 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 4 4 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Starbucks has an average price target of $112.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Starbucks over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.79% increase from the previous average price target of $120.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

