Expert Ratings For CF Industries Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CF Industries Holdings has an average price target of $88.9 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $75.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated CF Industries Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 16.97% from the previous average price target of $76.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

