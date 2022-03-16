 Skip to main content

Where SentinelOne Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0
Last 30D 5 4 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $48.08 versus the current price of SentinelOne at $30.86, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated SentinelOne over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 27.7% increase from the previous average price target of $66.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for S

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for S

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
