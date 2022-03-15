 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Lumentum Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lumentum Holdings. The company has an average price target of $109.29 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $97.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Lumentum Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 9.1% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LITE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Northland Capital MarketsMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
