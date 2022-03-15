 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Where Nektar Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Where Nektar Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.5 versus the current price of Nektar Therapeutics at $4.285, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Nektar Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 55.64% from the previous average price target of $23.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NKTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Nov 2021BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
