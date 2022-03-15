 Skip to main content

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marqeta
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:17am   Comments
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marqeta

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $19.27 versus the current price of Marqeta at $8.73, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Marqeta over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 31.79% increase from the previous average price target of $28.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
