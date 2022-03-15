 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Affirm Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 3 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $79.27 versus the current price of Affirm Holdings at $26.22, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Affirm Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 32.88% increase from the previous average price target of $118.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AFRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (AFRM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Looking At Affirm Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
Why Affirm Shares Are Falling
Here's Why Affirm Raised Guidance Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com