Expert Ratings For Williams-Sonoma
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Williams-Sonoma. The company has an average price target of $186.4 with a high of $205.00 and a low of $160.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Williams-Sonoma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 10.06% from the previous average price target of $207.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Gordon HaskettUpgradesHoldAccumulate
Jan 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

