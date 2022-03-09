 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bumble
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Share:
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bumble

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $33.43 versus the current price of Bumble at $16.66, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Bumble over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 32.6% increase from the previous average price target of $49.60.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMBL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BMBL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BMBL)

So What's Happening With Bumble Shares?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Bumble Shares Pop 20% After Hours: What's Driving The Action?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bumble, Dada Nexus Or Sumo Logic?
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SFIXCanaccord GenuityMaintains20.0
AMRCB of A SecuritiesMaintains85.0
OTRKCanaccord GenuityMaintains2.5
VBTXPiper SandlerMaintains46.0
LSFCanaccord GenuityMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com