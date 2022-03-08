 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wolverine World Wide
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wolverine World Wide

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.75 versus the current price of Wolverine World Wide at $22.275, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Wolverine World Wide over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.93% increase from the previous average price target of $36.25.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WWW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WWW)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Wolverine World Wide's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INDONoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com