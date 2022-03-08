 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ciena
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $79.43 versus the current price of Ciena at $57.08, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Ciena over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.7% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CIEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CIEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CIEN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Niu Technologies Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Drops 250 Points; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dow Dips Over 350 Points
Why Ciena Shares Are Falling Today
Ciena: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INDONoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com