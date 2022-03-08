 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Riot Blockchain
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Riot Blockchain

Within the last quarter, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Riot Blockchain. The company has an average price target of $40.0 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $30.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Riot Blockchain over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 20.0% increase from the previous average price target of $50.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Compass PointDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Northland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2022Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

